DAVOS, Switzerland — The Latest on President Donald Trump's attendance at the World Economic Forum (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in the Swiss Alps to attend the World Economic Forum.

Trump flew to the town of Davos by helicopter from Zurich, where he arrived Thursday morning after flying overnight from Washington.

The president is scheduled Thursday to hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while the summit takes place. He's also scheduled to meet with the forum's founder, attend a reception and eat dinner with European business leaders.

Trump is the first sitting president to attend the annual summit since Bill Clinton in 2000.

___

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Switzerland to tout his "America First" policies at the World Economic Forum.

Trump landed in Switzerland Thursday morning. He is expected to meet with world leaders, attend a reception, host a dinner for European business executives and give a keynote address Friday.

Trump comes to the globally minded conference days after signing new tariffs to boost American manufacturers. He is expected to tout the booming economy and recent tax cut legislation.

Trump's is the first visit by a sitting president to summit in Davos since Bill Clinton appeared in 2000.

His decision to attend was a surprise, given his protectionist policies. Trump has withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and demanded changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

___

6:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business.

Trump is also ready to argue that global cooperation can be part of his "America First" agenda. It's a pitch he's preparing to make at the World Economic Forum when he arrives Thursday in Davos, Switzerland.

The annual gathering at Davos attracts free-trade-loving political and business elites, who might be surprised that the protectionist-leaning American president will be in their midst. Trump told reporters as he prepared for the trip that he's going to push for investment in the U.S., touting a booming economy.

In Davos ahead of Trump's arrival, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said America supports free trade and said Trump is looking out for U.S. interests and its workers.