WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's response to the Florida school shooting (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he hopes law enforcement members are "getting the credit" for their response to a deadly Florida high school shooting.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in Fort Lauderdale to meet with Broward County Sheriff's officers who responded to Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in nearby Parkland. The president says of the responders, "Give them a raise."

Trump says parents he met earlier at Broward Health North Hospital are "very thankful" for the response.

Melania Trump is thanking the officers and says we need to take care of kids.

The Trumps have been joined by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

7:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has met with victims of a school shooting who are recovering at a Florida hospital.

He's praising the "incredible" work of doctors, nurses and first responders who helped victims after the shooting.

Trump is calling the quick response of medical personnel "record-setting" and says some victims reached the hospital in about 20 minutes.

Trump was speaking as he walked with a doctor at the Broward Health North Hospital.

The president says he met with victims and it's "very sad that something like that could happen."

Trump is expected to meet with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's office later Friday.

6:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived at a Florida hospital to meet medical professionals two days after a deadly shooting at a Broward County high school.

The president and first lady Melania Trump are visiting Broward Health North Hospital in Pompano Beach. The Trumps are thanking doctors, nurses and medical professionals for their response to Wednesday's mass shooting, when a teen gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, north of Miami.

Trump is expected to meet with officials from the Broward County Sheriff's Office later Friday.

Trump is staying at his Palm Beach club this weekend.

2:45 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says the mass shooting at a Florida school is "every parent's nightmare" and says the nation is praying for the victims and their families.

Pence is addressing the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school during a stop in San Antonio, Texas. The vice president says "the heartache in Broward County is unimaginable" but it's a heartache that many Texans know from the deadly shooting last year at a church in Sutherland Springs.

The vice president says, "then as now, our hearts were broken. Then as now, heroes were forged."

Pence is traveling in Texas for fundraising and to inspect the U.S.-Mexican border as lawmakers debate immigration proposals.

10:01 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he leaves for Florida Friday to "meet with some of the bravest people."

Trump's tweet did not elaborate on his plans. But White House officials are working to arrange a visit to Florida in the wake of this week's deadly school shooting.

Trump writes that he'll meet with "people whose lives have been totally shattered." At least 17 died when a former student opened fire at the school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

The president also says he's "working with Congress on many fronts." But Trump has not addressed the idea of new gun control measures. He has focused on treatment of mental illness.

Trump was already set to leave Friday for a weekend at his Palm Beach resort.