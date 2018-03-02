HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Latest on Pennsylvania's special election in a congressional district (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump's campaign says he'll hold a rally in the Pittsburgh area on March 10.

Originally scheduled for last month, the event was postponed after the deadly Florida high school shooting.

Trump was last in the region in January to talk up tax cuts and put in a plug for Pennsylvania state lawmaker Rick Saccone (suh-KOHN'). The Republican is running for Congress in a contest widely seen as a test of whether Trump's GOP can stave off Democratic gains in the November elections.

Saccone faces Democrat and Marine Corps veteran Conor Lamb in a March 13 special election to succeed Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned after acknowledging an extramarital affair.

Trump's campaign says the rally with be held at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township.

___

9 a.m.

Democrat Conor Lamb is pounding his Republican opponent Rick Saccone in fundraising ahead of March 13's special election for a vacant U.S. House seat in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Lamb reported raising more than $3.3 million in the first 52 days of 2018, almost five times the $703,000 Saccone reported. Lamb spent most of it, leaving him $837,000 in cash heading into the final three weeks of the race. That's more than twice as much as the $303,000 Saccone is reporting.

The race is seen as a test of Republican strength ahead of 2018's mid-term elections when Democrats are trying to recapture the U.S. House. President Donald Trump won the congressional district easily in 2016, but polls show the race is neck-and-neck.

Republican and Trump-aligned groups are pouring millions into the race.