President Donald Trump is encouraging Pennsylvania Republicans to challenge a new court-imposed congressional map all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Republicans' map "was correct! Don't let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money!"

The Democratic-majority Pennsylvania Supreme Court voted 4-3 on Monday to impose a new map for the state's 18 congressional districts, effective for the May 15 primary.

The new map substantially overhauls a Republican-drawn congressional map widely viewed as among the most gerrymandered in the nation, and boosts Democrats heading into November's election.

The new boundaries will usher in changes to Pennsylvania's predominantly Republican congressional delegation, which is already facing big changes with six open seats.

Legal challenges are expected.

The map of congressional districts imposed by Pennsylvania's high court for the state's 2018 elections boosts Democrats in their mission to wrest control of the U.S. House.

Republicans have vowed to immediately challenge it in federal court, perhaps as early as Tuesday.

The map of Pennsylvania's 18 congressional districts takes effect for the May 15 primary and substantially overhauls a Republican-drawn congressional map widely viewed as among the nation's most gerrymandered.

New boundaries will usher in changes to Pennsylvania's predominantly Republican delegation.

Most significantly, the new map gives Democrats a better shot at winning a couple more seats, particularly in Philadelphia's heavily populated and moderate suburbs.

Meanwhile, candidates are finding themselves in a new landscape and rethinking campaigns a week before they can start circulating petitions to run.