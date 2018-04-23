WASHINGTON — The Latest on the nomination of Mike Pompeo as secretary of State (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is attacking Democrats as he seeks Senate confirmation of Mike Pompeo as secretary of State.

Trump says on Twitter Monday: "Hard to believe Obstructionists May vote against Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State. The Dems will not approve hundreds of good people, including the Ambassador to Germany. They are maxing out the time on approval process for all, never happened before. Need more Republicans!"

Pompeo's nomination faces serious opposition from key Democrats and at least one Republican. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee may not have enough votes to recommend him for confirmation.

The full Senate is still expected to consider Pompeo's nomination later this week. But the rebuke from the panel would be the first time in years a nominee for the position did not receive a favorable vote.