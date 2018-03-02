WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and trade penalties on steel and aluminum imports (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A White House spokeswoman says President Donald Trump is not concerned about the stock market decline following his announcement of new aluminum and steel tariffs.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that the "president is still focused on long term economic fundamentals." She called the steel and aluminum industries "the backbones of this country."

Trump's decision to impose punishing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports has escalated tensions with China and other trading partners and raised the prospect of higher prices for American consumers and companies.

His announcement came only after an intense internal White House debate and it brought harsh criticism from some Republicans.

6:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is arguing for steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, saying "trade wars are good."

In a tweet Friday, Trump writes: "When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win."

He argues that the U.S. is "down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don't trade anymore-we win big. It's easy!"

On Thursday, Trump said firm action was crucial to protect U.S. industry from unfair competition and to bolster national security. However, his announcement came only after an intense internal White House debate. It brought harsh criticism from some Republicans and roiled financial markets with concerns.