WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the whistleblower's offer to answer questions in writing isn't good enough.

Trump is reacting to the offer on Twitter. He says that, "Written answers not acceptable!" and that the person who raised alarms about his dealings with Ukraine and spurred the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry "must be brought forward to testify."

A lawyer for the whistleblower announced over the weekend that his client has offered to answer questions submitted by House Republicans "in writing, under oath & penalty of perjury."

The offer comes amid escalating efforts by Trump and his GOP allies to unmask the person's identity.

The whistleblower sparked the impeachment inquiry after raising concerns about Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In his tweet Monday, Trump blasted the whole thing as a "Con!"