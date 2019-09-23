UNITED NATIONS — The Latest on President Donald Trump's U.N. visit (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling on world leaders to take action to protect religious freedom in the wake of rising persecution of people based on their faith and beliefs. It's an issue that resonates with evangelicals who support the president's reelection.

In a speech at the United Nations on Monday, Trump says about 80 percent of the world's population live in countries where religious liberty is threatened, restricted or even banned. He says people of all faiths are being jailed, sanctioned, tortured and killed — often at the hands of their government — simply because they expressed their beliefs.

He says it's the "moral duty" of all nations to stop the crimes against people of faith, release prisoners of conscience and repeal laws restricting religious liberty.

Trump is beginning three days of meetings at the U.N.

__

12:22 a.m.

President Donald Trump heads into his three-day visit to the United Nations this week hoping to lean on strained alliances while fending off questions about whether he sought foreign help to damage a political rival.

Trump's latest U.N. trip comes after nearly three years of an "America First" foreign policy that has unsettled allies and shredded multinational pacts.

A centerpiece of this year's U.N. schedule will be a Monday session on climate change that Trump plans to skip.

Instead, he will address a meeting about the persecution of religious minorities, particularly Christians, an issue that resonates with Trump's evangelical supporters.