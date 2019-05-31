WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Mexico has been taking advantage of the United States for decades because of ineffective U.S. immigration laws.

In a tweet Friday, Trump blamed Democrats for what he called "BAD" laws and said it was time for Congress to pass legislation to address illegal immigration.

Trump says he is placing a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, starting June 10, to pressure Mexico to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

Asked what Mexico can do to avoid the tariff, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that a "very big first step" would be for Mexico to send home Central American migrants crossing through Mexico to get into the United States.