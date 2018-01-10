WASHINGTON — The Latest on investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says it "seems unlikely" that he'll give an interview in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump says during a joint news conference with the prime minister of Norway that "we'll see what happens" on whether he'll provide an interview to Mueller's team.

The special counsel's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with Trump, but no details have been worked out.

Trump is again reiterating that there was "no collusion" between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. He says, "It seems unlikely you'd even have an interview."

Trump's lawyers have previously stated their determination to cooperate with Mueller's requests.

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is accusing Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of being "underhanded and a disgrace" for disclosing details of a dossier of allegations about his ties to Russia during the campaign.

He is also again lashing out at the investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, urging Republicans to take control of the inquiries and repeating his claim that they are on a "witch hunt."

A day earlier, Feinstein, who faces a primary challenge in her re-election this year, released the transcript of the Senate Judiciary Committee's closed-door August interview with an official from the political opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which commissioned the dossier.