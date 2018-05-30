WASHINGTON — The Latest on the special counsel's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump, still nursing resentment against Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, says he wishes he'd picked a different leader of the Justice Department.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted a quote from Republican congressman Trey Gowdy, who said Sessions should have told Trump before accepting the job that he planned to recuse himself from the investigation. It comes amid fresh news reports that Trump had asked Sessions to rescind his recusal.

Sessions recused himself for possible conflict of interest, leading to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Gowdy told "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that "there are lots of really good lawyers in the country. He could have picked somebody else."

Trump added at the end of his tweet: "And I wish I did!"

___

9 a.m.

A senior House Republican briefed by the FBI on its Russia probe is disputing President Donald Trump's allegation that the agency spied on his 2016 campaign for political purposes.

Rep. Trey Gowdy told "CBS This Morning" and Fox News there is no evidence of FBI misconduct or that the agency planted a "spy" in Trump's campaign. His statements appeared to contradict the president, who has said the FBI planted a "spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win."

Gowdy told Fox on Tuesday that after receiving classified briefing on the subject "I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do" in acting on information.

Lawmakers demanded the briefing following reports that a government informant approached Trump campaign officials.