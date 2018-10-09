WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump in Iowa (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says his second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un will have to wait until after next month's midterm elections.

Trump tells reporters traveling with him to a rally in Iowa that he doesn't have time for a foreign trip as he's crisscrossing the country holding rallies to try to boost Republican turnout in November.

He tells reporters aboard Air Force One, "I just can't leave now."

__

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is heading to Iowa to boost Republican candidates and roll out new summer fuel standards.

Trump's rally in Council Bluffs is the latest stop on a busy tour campaigning for Republican candidates in the lead-up to November's midterm congressional elections.

Trump is expected to announce a long-expected move lifting the federal ban on summer sales of gasoline with high-ethanol blends that will allow year-round sales.

The change is a boon for Iowa and other farm states that have pushed for greater sales of the corn-based fuel.

It's also seen as a reward for Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who led the contentious but successful fight to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.