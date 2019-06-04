LONDON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Europe (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

As Prime Minister Theresa May meets President Donald Trump in Downing St., leaders of Britain's political opposition will be joining protesters just up the street.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and senior lawmakers from his left-of-center party will be among thousands of demonstrators expressing noisy opposition to Trump's visit on the streets of London.

Emily Thornberry, Labour's foreign affairs spokeswoman, says Trump is "a sexual predator" and a racist and does not deserve the honor of a state visit.

Trump has dined with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and taken tea with Prince Charles on his pomp-filled trip to the U.K.

Things are likely to become more awkward on Tuesday when he meets May, who is in the final weeks of her premiership. The two leaders have sharply differing views on issues including Iran, Brexit and Chinese telecoms firm Huawei.

Trump has already criticized May's handling of Brexit and said May's rival Boris Johnson would make an "excellent" prime minister.