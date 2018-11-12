PARIS — The Latest on President Donald Trump's cancelled visit to a cemetery in northern France (all times local):

2:45 a.m. The White House is offering an additional reason besides bad weather for President Donald Trump not attending a ceremony Saturday to honor American war dead at a cemetery in northern France.

Stung by criticism for not attending the event, the White House said Sunday that Trump didn't want to disrupt roadways with a last-minute motorcade. Traveling by car would have been the only option after weather grounded the president's helicopter.

Trump had been scheduled to lay a wreath and observe a moment of silence Saturday at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial, located adjacent to Belleau Wood and about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Paris.

On Sunday, Trump attended a scheduled event honoring American war dead at a different U.S. cemetery just outside of Paris.