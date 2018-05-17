WASHINGTON — The Latest on the probe into connections between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is lending credence to reports that FBI informants infiltrated his presidential campaign, saying, "if so, this is bigger than Watergate!"

Trump made the comment on the anniversary of Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel to head the Justice Department investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump campaign official. Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a "witch hunt."

He tweeted Thursday, "Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI 'SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.'" Trump cites a report by Andrew McCarthy of National Review.