WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels (all times local):

5 p.m.

Donald Trump's lawyer says the president doesn't believe Stormy Daniels' hush-money agreement is valid and won't carry out a threat to sue the porn star for discussing her alleged affair with him.

Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, says in court papers Saturday the president has never believed he was a party in the agreement, which he didn't sign.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies. She was suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

The company set up by Trump's former personal lawyer to handle Daniels' contract offered to rescind the agreement and dropped plans for a threatened $20 million lawsuit against her.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says Trump is "desperate" and trying to get out of having to answer questions under oath.