NEW YORK — The Latest on Summer Zervos' lawsuit against President Donald Trump (all times local):
3:25 p.m.
A lawyer for President Donald Trump says a New York court made the wrong call when it ruled that former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against the president.
A state appeals court on Thursday turned down a request by Trump's lawyers to delay the case while they appeal a lower-court decision.
Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz says the court had "no valid reason" to deny a stay.
Zervos' lawyer, Mariann Wang, says she's looking forward to pursuing the case.
Zervos says Trump groped and kissed her when she sought a job from him a year after she appeared on "The Apprentice."
When Trump called her a liar, she sued.
The decision means Zervos' lawyers can proceed with demands that the president turn over documents.
___
12:18 p.m.
A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump, at least for now.
A state appeals court on Thursday turned down a request by Trump's lawyers to delay the case while they appeal a lower-court decision.
Zervos appeared on Trump's former show, "The Apprentice," in 2006.
She says he subjected her to unwanted groping and kisses when she sought a job in 2007.
When Trump called her a liar, she sued.
Trump's lawyers want to freeze the case until an appeals court decides whether a president can be sued in state court. That's likely to take at least until fall.
The decision means Zervos' lawyers can proceed with demands that the president give a deposition and turn over documents.
