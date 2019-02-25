WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's scheduled meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is on his way to Vietnam for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon).

Trump and Kim will discuss one of Asia's biggest security challenges: North Korea's pursuit of a nuclear program that stands on the verge of threatening any target on the planet.

Before leaving Washington on Monday, Trump told the nation's governors that "I think we'll have a very tremendous summit."

Trump says the U.S. wants denuclearization. He appears to be holding out economic progress for North Korea as a potential reward. He says of North Korea, "I think he'll have a country that will set a lot of records for speed in terms of an economy."

Trump was the driving force behind this week's Vietnam summit. It's his second meeting with Kim after the first yielded few concrete results.