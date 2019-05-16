NEW YORK — The Latest on President Donald Trump's financial disclosure report providing a glimpse into how his hotels, resorts and other businesses fared last year (all times local):

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump's financial disclosure form shows revenue held steady last year at several of his major hotels and resorts.

His Doral golf course and club in Miami generated about $76 million in revenue last year, about $1 million more than in 2017. Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, took in nearly $23 million, a drop of more than $2 million.

Trump's Washington, D.C., hotel near the White House, a magnet for lobbyists and diplomats, generated nearly $41 million, up less than half a million from last year.

While Trump has refused to release his tax records, he has been filing the less-specific financial disclosure reports since he began running for president. They list revenues rather than profits, and many figures are in ranges rather than specific dollar amounts.