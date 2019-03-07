WASHINGTON — The Latest on reports of recent activity at missile and rocket sites in North Korea (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's disappointed about reports of recent activity at missile and rocket sites in North Korea.

During a White House meeting Thursday with the prime minister of the Czech Republic, Trump was asked if he was disappointed about new activity detected at a research center where the North is believed to build long-range missiles.

Trump says he is "a little disappointed."

A South Korean defense spokeswoman says the U.S. and South Korea are sharing intelligence about the activity at a missile research center on the outskirts of Pyongyang and at a separate long-range rocket site.

Trump also seemed to indicate that U.S. negotiations with the North Koreans could be long term.

Without elaborating, Trump said: "We'll let you know in about a year."