BOSTON — The Latest on the release of a DNA analysis pointing to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Native American heritage (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is falsely denying that he offered $1 million for Sen. Elizabeth Warren to take a DNA test to prove whether she had Native American ancestors.

Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, is a widely rumored 2020 presidential candidate. On Monday she released results of a DNA test that provide what an analyst says is "strong evidence" she has a Native American in her family tree.

Trump has long taunted Warren about the claim, calling her "Pocahontas."

At a summer rally in Montana, the president declared that he would give a million dollars to charity , "paid for by Trump," if Warren takes the test "and it shows you're an Indian."

But when asked by reporters on Monday, Trump claimed "I didn't say that."

In a tweet, Warren asked Trump to donate $1 million to a Native American women's group.

___

6:36 a.m.

A DNA analysis done on Sen. Elizabeth Warren provides strong evidence she has Native American heritage.

That's according to The Boston Globe , which published the Massachusetts Democrat's test results on Monday. Republican President Donald Trump has repeatedly mocked her claim of Native American blood.

The analysis was done by Stanford University professor Carlos D. Bustamante. He concluded Warren's ancestry is mostly European. But he says "the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor."

Warren is seeking re-election to a second term in Massachusetts and is a potential 2020 presidential contender.

Critics have charged that Warren has advanced her career with a narrative she is a descendant of Cherokee and Delaware tribes. Trump has repeatedly mocked her as "Pocahontas."