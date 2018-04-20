WASHINGTON — The Latest on former FBI Director James Comey's memos (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is defending his former national security adviser after the release of memos written by fired FBI Director James Comey.

Trump tweets: "So General Michael Flynn's life can be totally destroyed while Shadey (sic) James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written)."

He goes on to ask: "Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don't think so!"

In one memo, Comey recounted how Trump once pointed his fingers at his head and complained that Flynn had "serious judgment issues."

The 15 pages of documents contain new details about a series of interactions with Trump that Comey said he found so unnerving that he chose to document them in writing.

___

1 a.m.

Former FBI Director James Comeys memos show President Donald Trump sharing some startling observations in a series of candid conversations last year. Comey wrote that Trump had serious concerns about the judgment of a top adviser, asked about the possibility of jailing journalists and described a boast from Vladimir Putin about Russian prostitutes.

That's according to Comey's notes of the talks that were obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday night.

The 15 pages of documents contain new details about a series of interactions with Trump that Comey found so unnerving that he chose to document them in writing. Those seven encounters came in the weeks and months before Comey's May 2017 firing.

.