WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's response to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says it "certainly looks" as though missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead.

Trump did not say Thursday what he based his conclusion on. But he says the consequences for the Saudis "will have to be very severe" if they are found to have killed him.

Trump has previously warned that the kingdom will face "severe punishment" from the U.S. if it is determined that Saudi Arabia was responsible for Khashoggi's death.

Khashoggi hasn't been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul more than two weeks ago.

Turkish authorities say he was killed and dismembered. The Saudis have denied involvement.

Both the Turkish and Saudi governments are conducting separate investigations into Khashoggi's disappearance.

___

11:10 a.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he told Saudi Arabia's rulers that the U.S. takes "very seriously" the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and will await the outcome of investigations by the kingdom and Turkey before deciding how the U.S. will respond.

Pompeo addressed reporters Thursday after briefing President Donald Trump at the White House on his talks with leaders in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Pompeo says the Saudis assured him they will conduct a "complete, thorough" investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance.

Khashoggi is feared dead after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul more than two weeks ago.

Turkish authorities say he was killed. The Saudis have denied involvement.

In his comments to reporters, Pompeo said he also stressed the "longstanding strategic relationship" between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.