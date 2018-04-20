NEW YORK — The Latest on the Democratic Party lawsuit against President Donald Trump's campaign (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is slamming a lawsuit filed by the national Democratic Party as "frivolous" and a "last-ditch effort to substantiate" what it says are "baseless" allegations of Russian collusion.

The Democratic National Committee's suit accuses Trump's 2016 campaign, his son, his son-in-law, the Russian Federation and WikiLeaks of a conspiracy to undercut Democrats in the 2016 election.

But Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale says he thinks the "sham lawsuit about a bogus Russian collusion claim filed by a desperate, dysfunctional, and nearly insolvent Democratic Party" will be dismissed.

Parscale is also warning of consequences if the suit proceeds.

He says the campaign is prepared to leverage the discovery process to explore the inner workings of the DNC, including officials' emails.