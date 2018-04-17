WASHINGTON — The Latest on a Supreme Court ruling on immigration law (all times local):
5:45 p.m.
President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to act after the Supreme Court struck down part of a federal immigration law that makes it easier to deport immigrants who have been convicted of crimes.
Trump says in a pair of Tuesday tweets that "Congress must close loopholes."
He says, "This is a public safety crisis that can only be fixed by Congress."
He adds that the "House and Senate must quickly pass a legislative fix to ensure violent criminal aliens can be removed from our society."
Trump-nominated Justice Neil Gorsuch joined with the Supreme Court's liberal justices in the 5-4 decision released Tuesday. The justices said part of the law was too vague to be enforced.
__
4 p.m.
The Supreme Court says part of a federal law that makes it easier to deport immigrants who have been convicted of crimes is too vague to be enforced.
The court's 5-4 decision —in which new Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the four liberal justices — concerns a catchall provision of immigration law that defines what makes a crime violent.
The decision is a loss for President Donald Trump's administration, which has emphasized stricter enforcement of immigration law.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.