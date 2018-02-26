WASHINGTON — The Latest on U.S. policy on North Korea (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will only talk to North Korea "under the right conditions."

Trump is speaking at a White House meeting with the nation's governors. He says then-President Barack Obama told him that North Korea is the "single biggest problem" facing the U.S.

The president often complains that his predecessors didn't solve the issue, and says he will fix it.

A North Korean envoy sent a message through South Korea on Sunday saying the North has "ample intentions" of holding talks with the U.S.

On that point, Trump says "we'll see what happens."

The U.S. and other world powers are pressuring North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs. North Korea insists it will do no such thing.