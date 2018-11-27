WASHINGTON — The Latest on the investigation into Russian election meddling and the 2016 Trump campaign (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A day after President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was accused of violating a plea agreement in the Russia investigation, Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL'-ur) of "ruining lives."

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he thinks the media "builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint."

Trump says that when the Mueller investigation ends it will become evident that people were treated "horribly" and "viciously" and that people's lives are being ruined for refusing to lie. Trump apparently was referring to conservative author Jerome Corsi, who says he rejected a plea because it would have forced him to falsely admit that he lied to investigators.

Mueller on Monday accused Manafort of violating his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to federal investigators. Manafort denies lying.

12:10 a.m.

Special counsel Robert Mueller says former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort violated his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to federal investigators in the Russia probe.

The torpedoing of Manafort's plea deal could expose him to a lengthier prison sentence and potentially more criminal charges. It also means that Mueller's team is losing a cooperating witness from the top of Donald Trump's presidential campaign who was present for several key episodes under investigation.

Manafort denies that he lied, and his attorneys say he believes he "provided truthful information."

Manafort had been meeting with the special counsel's office since he pleaded guilty in September and agreed to cooperate. He remains jailed while awaiting his sentence. He faces multiple years in prison.