PARIS — The Latest on World War I armistice commemorations (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Serbia is holding large military drills to mark 100 years since the end of World War I in an apparent show of force amid rising tensions with Kosovo.

The live-ammunition maneuvers on Saturday, dubbed "The Century of Winners," include 8,000 soldiers, 100 battle tanks and MiG-29 fighter jets supplied by Russia.

Tensions recently have increased in the region, with Serbia and Kosovo accusing each other of undermining efforts at reconciliation following a 1998-99 war which ended after NATO intervention. The former Serbian province declared independence in 2008 which Belgrade doesn't recognize.

Serbia is often wrongly accused of starting World War I after a Serb nationalist assassinated the Austrian archduke in Sarajevo, Bosnia, in 1914. Serbia suffered the worst losses proportional to the size of its army during the war.

___

10:15 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has paid homage to veterans at a World War I centennial commemoration in a cemetery in northern France, thanking soldiers for their service as he stood amid row upon row of silent graves.

With medal-bedecked veterans in attendance Saturday morning, Trudeau spoke of the "history for which you bled and fought, a history built on your sacrifice."

He said Canada owes its veterans "a tremendous debt of gratitude" and added: "From the very bottom of our hearts, thank you."

Clutching a red chrysanthemum, Trudeau also walked among the white gravestones at the Canadian Cemetery No. 2, in Neuville-St.Vaast in northern France. It holds the remains of 820 casualties from the 1914-1918 war.