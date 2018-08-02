DAYTON, Ohio — The Latest on an active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

An Air Force base in Ohio says there was "no real world active shooter incident" hours after authorities responded to reports of a shooter.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base says via Twitter that base personnel remain safe.

The base said the report occurred during a "normal, scheduled installation exercise" that included an active shooter scenario.

Security forces and other emergency responders had rushed Thursday to the hospital at Wright-Patterson near Dayton.

Wright-Patterson had sent a tweet saying it was responding to a "reported Active Shooter incident."

About two hours later, video from outside of the hospital showed service members and others standing outside the building. Some had come out with their hands in the air.

___

3:35 p.m.

Traffic is now coming and going at an Air Force base in Ohio hours after authorities responded to reports of an active shooter.

Security forces and other emergency responders rushed Thursday to the hospital at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton.

Wright-Patterson has not said yet whether a lockdown at the base has been lifted. It said earlier in the afternoon via Twitter it was responding to "a reported active shooter incident" at the base's hospital.

Video from outside of the hospital showed service members and others standing outside the building. Some had come out with their hands in the air.

The sprawling base has about 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.

___

2:10 p.m.

Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.

Security forces and other emergency responders are outside the hospital at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it's among several agencies responding to reports of an active shooter.

Wright-Patterson sent a tweet saying it was responding to "a reported incident."

Stacey Geiger in the base's public affairs office said the base was on lockdown but she had no other information to release.

Local police were directing traffic away from the base.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base that has about 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.

___

1:35 p.m.

Security forces and other emergency responders have been called to the hospital of an Air Force base in Ohio.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base stated via Twitter that they were responding to "a reported incident" at about 12:40 p.m. EDT Thursday.

The tweet said no additional details were available immediately. The base Public Affairs office said it had no other information to release.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police were sending personnel to the base.

The sprawling base is near Dayton in southwest Ohio.