8:35 a.m.

A topless protester who jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby as he walked into a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for his sexual assault retrial has been taken into custody.

The woman ran in front of Cosby on Monday but was intercepted by sheriff's deputies.

Cosby seemed startled by the commotion as protesters chanted at him, but he was not touched and is uninjured.

He was led into the courthouse after the woman was led away in handcuffs.

She was among about a half dozen people chanting in support of Cosby's accuser. She had "Women's Lives Matter" written in red ink on her chest and stomach along with other phrases in black and red all over her body.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday morning.

1 a.m.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.

The first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era begins on Monday in suburban Philadelphia with opening statements.

The 80-year-old former TV star is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.

Prosecutors are lining up a parade of accusers to make the case that the man revered as "America's Dad" lived a double life as one of Hollywood's biggest predators.

Cosby is fighting back with a new, high-profile lawyer and an aggressive strategy.

They're attacking Andrea Constand as a greedy liar and casting the other women testifying as bandwagon accusers looking for a share of the spotlight.

Cosby's first trial last spring ended in a hung jury.