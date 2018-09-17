LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a scuffle between comedian Tom Arnold and Hollywood producer Mark Burnett at a pre-Emmy Award party (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Tom Arnold has filed a police report over a scuffle with "The Apprentice" producer Mark Burnett.

Los Angeles police Officer Jeff Lee says Arnold filed a report at a police station Monday and it will be handed over to detectives for investigation. He says he couldn't reveal the target of the report, but Arnold has said he was filing one against Burnett.

Burnett's wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted that Arnold "tried to ambush" the couple at a pre-Emmy Awards party Sunday, and she posted a photo of what she says is her bruised hand.

Arnold's lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Hollywood Reporter that Burnett "attacked" Arnold.

Police say no arrests have been made, and no other reports have been filed.

Arnold's show "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes" is set to debut Tuesday. It follows the actor's attempts to find tapes that show Donald Trump expressing bigoted views on the set of "The Apprentice."

___

6:30 a.m.

