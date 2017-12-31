NEW YORK — The Latest on the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Several thousand revelers are already gathering in New York City's Times Square to celebrate a frigid New Year's Eve.

People assembled at the so-called "Crossroads of the World" more than 12 hours before the midnight countdown to 2018. Security was extremely tight throughout Manhattan after a year that saw several fatal attacks on large crowds.

9:30 a.m.

New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world will pack into Times Square Sunday for what's expected to be a flashy but frigid start to the new year.

Revelers are expected to begin lining up in the bitter cold in the early afternoon, hours ahead of when the city will mark the start of 2018 with a glittering crystal ball drop, a burst of more than a ton of confetti and fireworks.

