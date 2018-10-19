MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on plagiarism charges against Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers (all times local):

The president of a conservative think tank whose material was lifted without credit by Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers isn't criticizing what happened.

In fact, he's touting it.

Michael Petrilli is president of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative education think tank. Evers submitted a state education department budget requested that included 15 paragraphs of material nearly identical to a 2016 blog post from the Fordham Institute.

Gov. Scott Walker brought that and three other examples to light Friday, hours before he was to debate Evers.

Petrilli tweeted that "You call it plagiarism, I call it impact baby! This is definitely going in our annual report."

Evers says the material should have been credited and changes in protocol will be made.

Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is alleging his Democratic opponent Tony Evers plagiarized material that was part of the state budget request submitted by the education department he runs.

Walker made the charge on Friday, hours before Walker and Evers were to meet in their first debate. Polls show the race is a tossup.

Walker's campaign first shared the four sections of Evers' budget taken without attribution from other sources to Politico, which reported on it Friday.

Evers says in a statement that "the document should have used proper citations" and "that should not distract from the proactive, positive vision we put forth."

Evers says he's directed his staff at the Department of Public Instruction to revise its citation protocol "to prevent this from happening going forward."