DALLAS — The Latest on a Texas doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients (all times local):

8 p.m.

A North Texas jury has sentenced an orthopedic surgeon to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman in his care.

The Collin County jury deliberated about 2½ hours Friday before arriving at a sentence for 45-year-old Donald Ozumba. Earlier in the day, jurors concluded nearly 10 hours of deliberations by finding him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person.

The felony conviction disqualifies him for a license to practice medicine in the future. He also must register as a sex offender.

Ozumba's attorney has asked the jury to sentence the doctor to probation. Prosecutors had asked for a 45-year prison sentence. The jury could have sentenced Ozumba to up to life in prison.

___

11 a.m.

A Texas doctor accused of sexually abusing several patients has been convicted of assaulting a woman in her 70s who was in his care.

A jury on Friday convicted 45-year-old Donald Ozumba of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person in Collin County, which is northeast of Dallas. The trial now moves into the punishment phase, where the orthopedic surgeon could face a life sentence.

The Texas Medical Board accuses Ozumba of sexually assaulting nine patients and inappropriate sexual conduct with four others. The board suspended his license within a week of his 2017 arrest.

In the case prosecuted this week, the victim said she was being treated for a physical disability when Ozumba used his finger to illegally touch and penetrate her.

___

9:45 a.m.

A Texas jury is deliberating in the trial of an orthopedic surgeon who state authorities say sexually assaulted nine patients and engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with others.

Donald Ozumba is facing a jury in Collin County, northeast of Dallas, on a single count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person. The charge carries a penalty of life in prison.

Jurors were handed the case Thursday and resumed deliberations Friday.

Ozumba is accused of assaulting a patient in her 70s while providing treatment in 2016. There are six other assault cases pending against Ozumba in Collin County.

The Texas Medical Board has suspended his license pending the outcome of the trial.

His trial attorney, Toby Shook, says there's not enough evidence to warrant a conviction.