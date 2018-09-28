DETROIT — The Latest on efforts by federal regulators to remove Elon Musk from his position as CEO and chairman of Tesla (all times local):
9 a.m.
The bombshell announcement that federal regulators are seeking to oust Elon Musk as CEO and chairman at Tesla is pushing shares even lower before the opening bell.
Tesla and Musk are perceived as inseparable by many investors, with some industry analysts putting his value baked into each Tesla share in excess of $100. That's a third or more of the value of each share. After a 13 percent slump before the market opened Friday, Tesla's stock plunged 13 percent to $307.52.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Tesla without Musk at the wheel? It's what the SEC now wants
Tesla without Elon Musk at the wheel? To many of the electric car maker's customers and investors that would be unthinkable. But that's what government securities regulators now want to see.
National
The Latest: Democratic Sen. Nelson opposing Kavanaugh bid
The Latest on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
National
Google CEO to meet with US lawmakers after previous snub
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is scheduled to meet privately with members of Congress Friday after he and his boss, Google co-founder Larry Page, stood up lawmakers at a public hearing earlier this month.
National
Kavanaugh faces crucial vote, White House eyes GOP senators
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faced a crucial vote Friday as a Senate panel decides whether to move his nomination on to the full Senate a day after he adamantly denied sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford, who insisted she's "100 percent" certain he did.
National
Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh's fierce defense
Glued to high-stakes testimony on his Supreme Court nominee, President Donald Trump and his allies were shaken by Christine Blasey Ford's emotional appearance on Capitol Hill. But they stood by Judge Brett Kavanaugh after his forceful pushback against the woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.