WASHINGTON — The Latest on Elon Musk's settlement with U.S. regulators to remain at the company (all times local):

5:40 a.m.

Shares in Tesla are surging in premarket trading after founder Elon Musk reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that will keep him at the company as CEO.

The price of Tesla shares was up 16 percent in electronic trading a couple hours before the stock market was due to open Monday. On Friday, it had plunged 13.9 percent to close at $264.77 a share.

Under the settlement announced Saturday, Musk is giving up the chairman's role but gets to remain as CEO. The complaint had sought his removal as chief executive as well.

The deal will also put two new, independent members on the board. Legal experts and many investors believe that could provide more oversight, an important move for a company of Tesla's size.