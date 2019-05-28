NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Latest on the trial of the Tennessee man convicted in a 2017 church shooting (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A Tennessee man convicted of murder in a 2017 Nashville church shooting will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A jury deliberated for less than two hours Tuesday before handing Emanuel Kidega Samson a sentence of life without parole for the murder of Melanie Crow.

His defense attorney presented evidence he suffered from severe mental illness. She said that even with parole the 25-year-old Samson would be 76 before he could leave prison.

Prosecutors asked the jury to remember Crow and the seven people who were injured during Samson's rampage.

Samson left a note that suggested the shooting was payback for a 2015 massacre at a South Carolina black church. Samson is black and his victims were white.

He still faces sentencing on 42 additional counts, but those sentences will be largely symbolic.

___

3:50 p.m.

