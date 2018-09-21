SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Latest on a shooting at a memorial service in Syracuse that wounded five people, including an 8-year-old girl (all times local):
3:48 p.m.
Police in Syracuse say they don't know if a shooting that wounded a 14-year-old girl was related to earlier gunfire that left five people, including an 8-year-old girl, hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Police say officers responding to a report of a shooting around 10 p.m. Thursday found a teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower back. Officials say she was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
The first shooting happened an hour earlier at a home four blocks away.
Five people were hit by gunfire during an outdoor memorial service for a man who recently died from cancer. Police say the victims ranged in age from 8 to 35 and all are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
8:57 a.m.
Authorities say an 8-year-old girl and four other people wounded by gunfire during a memorial service in upstate New York are expected to survive.
Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler says all five victims are in stable condition Friday after being shot around 9 p.m. Thursday outside a home. He says ages of the victims range from 8 to 35.
The Post-Standard (https://bit.ly/2NtGqOf ) reports that witnesses say they saw two to three possible shooters and heard at least 10 shots. Police haven't confirmed the number of shooters or revealed a possible motive.
Neighbors told police about 50 people had gathered outside a house to commemorate a man who recently died of cancer.
