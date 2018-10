BEIRUT — The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Syrian Foreign Minister says his country will give its ally Russia time to assess whether Turkey and the Syrian armed opposition have fulfilled their part of the cease-fire deal in Idlib province.

The deal negotiated between Russia and Turkey last month averted a Syrian government military offensive on the rebel-held province, the largest remaining stronghold for rebel fighters and radical groups in Syria.

As part of the deal, rebel groups have already removed their heavy weapons from a buffer zone between Syrian government forces and their stronghold.

By Monday, the radical groups, which are the most dominant in the enclave, must evacuate the demilitarized zone.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem said on Monday that the Syrian government wants Idlib to return to its control but that it prefers reconciliation rather than military action.

___

11:50 a.m.

Iraq's foreign minister says Syria should not be isolated from its Arab neighbors, and lauded Damascus for staying "strong" and united in the face of many adversities.

Ibrahim al-Jaafari spoke during a visit to the Syrian capital on Monday. He says Syria must find its way back to the Arab fold.

The 22-member Arab League froze Syria's membership following the start of the civil war in 2011, which was followed by sanctions and the severing of diplomatic ties.

Al-Jaafari added that "no one should isolate Syria" and that he has been advocating dialogue to restore ties.

Nearly 450,000 Syrians have been killed in the war, and the country has been devastated by the violence that drew the involvement of foreign militaries of regional and international powers as well as foreign militias and militants.

Al-Jaafari said Syria and Iraq have been victorious in their fight against the Islamic State group, which now only controls small pockets in Syria.

___

11:30 a.m.

Syria's state-run news agency says hundreds of Syrian refugees have crossed into the country from neighboring Lebanon, the last batch to return home in recent weeks.

SANA says buses carrying the returnees arrived at Syrian border crossings on Monday. It's the fifth group of refugees to return home from Lebanon. The Lebanese English-language newspaper, Daily Star, said more than 800 were crossing into Syria.

The Syrian government has been calling on refugees to return home, saying the war has subsided. Last week, President Bashar Assad granted general amnesty to army deserters, a move designed to boost the number of returning refugees. U.N. officials say it is too early for organized mass return.

___

10:45 a.m.

A vital border crossing linking Syria and Jordan has reopened for the first time in three years, promising to restore commercial trade and travel between the two countries.

Another crossing, for U.N. observers along the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has also reopened on Monday. Syria State TV showed the Syrian flag raised at the crossing which has been closed for four years because of the fighting.

The Quneitra crossing will only be opened for the U.N. observers for now, who have been stationed there to monitor a cease-fire between the two countries since 1974. But the observers left the crossing as Syria's civil war made it unsafe.

At Naseeb crossing, dozens of private cars lined up to cross from Jordan. Security personnel and dogs searched the vehicles.