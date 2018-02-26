DETROIT — The Latest on the fatal shootings of four people in Detroit (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Police say a man suspected of killing four people in Detroit, including the mother of his child, is in critical condition at an Ohio hospital from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman, says George Anthony Davis Jr. was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a gas and food plaza southeast of Toledo, Ohio, along Interstate 280. She says the details of his arrest, including how he was shot, weren't immediately available.

Detroit police Cmdr. Jacqueline Pritchett says investigators believe Davis shot the mother of his child and another woman Monday morning while they were in an SUV at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side, and that he shot a man filling it with fuel. She says they think Davis then drove about a mile away and gunned down his cousin before fleeing.

2:20 p.m.

11:42 a.m

