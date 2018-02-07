INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced the change Tuesday night, ahead of an expected announcement Wednesday on possible state charges against 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala.

Orrego-Savala was arrested following the crash Sunday night along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Investigators say Jackson and his Uber driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, were standing outside Monroe's car when they were struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by Orrego-Savala.

Authorities say Orrego-Savala was deported in 2007 and 2009, and was living illegally in the U.S. at the time of the crash.

He's charged in a federal criminal complaint with illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien. Federal prosecutors spell his name as Orrego-Zavala, but the compliant lists "Orrego-Savala" as among his aliases.

12:40 a.m.

An immigrant who was living illegally in Indiana when he was arrested in a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man faces a court hearing.

Marion County prosecutors planned to announce Wednesday before 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala's initial hearing whether he'll face criminal charges in Sunday's crash along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Authorities say Orrego-Savala, a citizen of Guatemala, was deported in 2007 and 2009. They say he was again living illegally in the U.S.

Police say the 26-year-old Jackson and 54-year-old Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were standing outside Monroe's car along I-70 after Jackson became ill while Monroe was transporting him. They say Jackson and Monroe were struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by Orrego-Savala.

Investigators say they believe Orrego-Savala was intoxicated.