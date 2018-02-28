WASHINGTON — The Latest on Supreme Court arguments over a Minnesota law that bars residents from wearing political clothing at the polls (all times local):

11 a.m.

Supreme Court justices are suggesting that states should be able to impose some limits on what people can wear when they go to vote — keeping people from wearing clothing supporting political candidates or issues.

Justices are hearing arguments Wednesday in a case about a Minnesota law that bars residents from wearing political clothing at the polls.

The law covers a range of apparel from Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" hats to Democratic Party T-shirts and union buttons. Opponents say the law is overly broad. But Minnesota has defended it as a reasonable restriction that keeps order at polling places and prevents voter intimidation.

Other states have similar laws, so the case has the potential to have impact beyond Minnesota.

The sides disagree about which states have laws like Minnesota's. But both sides identify about 10 states with similar laws.

12:00 a.m.

