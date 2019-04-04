CHICAGO — The Latest on developments in the Jussie Smollett case (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Suburban Chicago police associations have added their criticism to how the Cook County state's attorney handled charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett that accused him of staging a racist, anti-gay attack.

Chicago's WLS-TV reports three groups representing police chiefs voted to express "no confidence" in Kim Foxx. Several police chiefs were set to attend a joint news conference with Chicago police union leaders later Thursday.

Foxx recused herself before Smollett was charged. But she defended a decision by her office last week to drop all 16 felony counts against Smollett, saying money was better spent on more serious crimes.

WLS cited a letter from the North Suburban Chiefs of Police saying Foxx displayed a tendency to not pursue prosecutions of lower-level felonies.

Foxx's office told WLS the criticism was "an excuse to justify" wider resistance to "prioritizing resources to increase public safety and reduce harm."

___

12:01 a.m.

A deadline is looming for Jussie Smollett to pay more than $130,000 to Chicago for investigative costs into what city authorities say was a staged racist, anti-gay attack or risk getting slapped with a civil lawsuit.

Thursday is seven days since Mayor Rahm Emanuel's law chief sent the "Empire" actor a letter demanding the payment. The March 28 letter said he must pay within seven days but didn't specify a response if he didn't.

Nonpayment will likely prompt the city to sue Smollett, prompting a civil trial where standards for proving he staged the incident will be lower than in criminal court.

Chicago sent the letter after state prosecutors dropped criminal charges accusing Smollett of orchestrating the attack.

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot could reverse any legal action after she's sworn in May 20.