BLADENBORO, N.C. — The Latest on the aftermath of Hurricane Florence (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

About 6,000 to 8,000 people are being told they should prepare to evacuate because of anticipated flooding from rivers in a coastal South Carolina county.

Georgetown County spokeswoman Jackie Broach-Akers says Sunday that a "record event" of up to 10 feet (3 meters) of flooding is expected because of heavy rains dumped earlier by Hurricane Florence. The flooding is expected to start Tuesday near parts of the Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers.

Broach-Akers says people in the potential flood zones should plan to leave their homes Monday. Georgetown County is opening two shelters for those who evacuate. Schools in Georgetown County are closed until further notice.

___

1 p.m.

A woman who took in more than two dozen dogs and cats during Hurricane Florence has been charged with practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

Tammie Hedges, founder of Crazy's Claws N Paws animal rescue, was arrested Friday after 27 dogs and cats were confiscated from a temporary shelter.

Hedges told the News-Argus of Goldsboro that she felt she had to help the animals brought to her during the storm.

Hedges said she gave amoxicillin to some sick animals and also used a topical antibiotic ointment.

She's also charged with soliciting a donation of tramadol, a prescription painkiller sometimes used for dogs and cats.

In a statement, Wayne County said animal control officers had "serious concern regarding the practice of veterinary medicine without a license and the presence of controlled substances."

___

Noon

At least three of North Carolina's wild horse herds on the Outer Banks have survived Hurricane Florence, but caretakers are still trying to account for one herd living on a hard-hit barrier island.

The News & Observer reports that the condition of the Shackleford Banks Herd was still unknown Sunday.

The president of the nonprofit Foundation for Shackleford Horses said the uninhabited island is still inaccessible, so it has been impossible to survey the entire herd of 118 horses. She said about 30 horses have been spotted so far and all appeared to be healthy.

The Carolla, Rachel Carson Reserve and Cedar Island horse herds weathered the storm fine.

Staff members are planning to make trips to the island this week to check on the Shackleford Banks herd.

___

11 a.m.

Forecasters say Subtropical Storm Leslie has formed in the north Atlantic, far from land.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday morning that Leslie is expected to be short-lived. Leslie is about 1,145 miles (1,840 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores and has winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The storm is moving 3 mph (5 kph), and little motion is expected in the next two days.

Farther southeast, Tropical Storm Kirk is moving quickly west across the eastern Atlantic and is expected to pick up speed in the next few days. Forecasters say Kirk is about 545 miles (875 kilometers) southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is moving west at 21 mph (34 kph). Forecasters think the storm will move even faster though Tuesday.

Kirk is expected to strengthen for a few days and then weaken toward the end of the week.

___

10:45 a.m.

Images on social media show masses of dead fish left on a North Carolina road after floodwaters from Hurricane Florence receded.

State Department of Transportation road maintenance supervisor Jeff Garrett posted photos Saturday of the animals scattered on Interstate 40.

The Penderlea Fire Department posted similar photos and video of firefighters using a hose to wash the carcasses off the pavement.

More than a week after Florence hit, travel remains difficult in the eastern part of the state.

___

9 a.m.

Officials say counties in eastern North Carolina continue to see major flooding more than a week after Hurricane Florence made landfall.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday that nine of the state's river gauges are at major flood stage and four others are at moderate stage. The Cape Fear river is expected to crest Sunday and remain at flood stage through early next week.

Parts of Interstates 95 and 40 will remain underwater for another week or more.

Emergency management officials said residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed will begin moving into hotel rooms next week.

South Carolina also has ordered more evacuations as rivers continue to rise in the aftermath of a storm that has claimed at least 43 lives.