ASBURY PARK, N.J. — The Latest on the induction ceremony for the New Jersey Hall of Fame (all times local):

7 p.m.

The show has begun in Asbury Park for the newest inductees to the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Meryl Streep was to top the list, but had to bow out due to a filming conflict with her HBO series "Big Little Lies."

Those who are being inducted include Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry, Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band guitarist and "Sopranos" star Steven Van Zandt and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Others include astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly; politician Millicent Fenwick; nurse Clara Maass; athletes Al Leiter (LY'-tur) and Carli Lloyd; publisher Steve Forbes; businessmen Joe Buckelew and Jon Hanson; author Harlan Coben; journalist Anna Quindlen; and TV "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro.

___

1:40 p.m.

Meryl Streep has made her "Sophie's choice" between the New Jersey Hall of Fame and her hit HBO series "Big Little Lies," choosing the TV show.

Streep won't be among the inductees at Sunday night's New Jersey Hall of Fame ceremony in Asbury Park because you have to be present to be inducted.

