WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Latest on severe storms in Connecticut (all times local):

11 p.m.

Powerful storms have lashed the Northeast with torrential rain and marble-sized hail, leaving at least two people dead and hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

A man was killed in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell on his truck. And in New York, an 11-year-old girl died when a tree toppled onto the car she was in.

The storms downed trees and power lines across the region. Roads in many towns were impassible and some schools canceled classes on Wednesday due to the damage.

In New York City, the Metro-North Railroad suspended some service because of downed trees on the tracks. Pictures posted on social media showed concourses at Grand Central Terminal jammed with stranded passengers.

In New Jersey, several lighting strikes led to structure fires.

___

10 p.m.

___

5:40 p.m.

