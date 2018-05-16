NEW YORK — The Latest on the aftermath of powerful storms that pounded areas of the Northeast (all times local):

1 p.m.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the powerful storms that swept through Connecticut caused extensive damage, and power won't likely be restored to some locations for days.

Malloy surveyed damage Wednesday in several towns, including Brookfield, where about 85 percent of the nearly 8,400 homes and businesses are without power.

National Weather Service officials are trying to confirm whether any tornadoes touched down.

Tuesday's storms knocked down scores of trees and utility wires and were blamed for two deaths and more than 120,000 power outages in the state. About 88,500 outages remained Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said a 41-year-old woman died in New Fairfield when a tree struck her vehicle. Her 3-year-old child was not injured. Officials said a man was killed in Danbury when a tree fell on his truck.

___

12:45 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says two people are dead and about 157,000 power outages are reported following the ferocious wind, rain and hail storm that bore down on New York's lower Hudson Valley.

Cuomo said Wednesday that falling trees in Newburgh claimed the lives of an 11-year-old girl in a parked car and a woman who was driving.

The National Weather Service is investigating whether any tornadoes occurred Tuesday. Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. reported 78 mph wind gusts and about 1,000 lighting strikes per hour.

Thousands of utility workers were working feverishly to restore power. Putnam County grappled with 144 closed roads.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said there could be federal assistance, depending on the extent of the damage.

___

11:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service says powerful thunderstorms created a small weather generated tsunami off the New Jersey coast.

Known as a meteotsunami, it resulted in fluctuating water levels for several hours Tuesday. But there were no reports of damage from the event.

The abnormally high tides were reported in areas from Perth Amboy in New Jersey to Delaware's Fenwick Island.

Officials say meteotsunamis are driven by air-pressure disturbances often associated with fast-moving weather events, such as severe thunderstorms, squalls, and other storm fronts. Most meteotsunamis are too small to notice.

___

7:50 a.m.

The cleanup is underway throughout the Northeast a day after powerful storms pounded the region with torrential rain and marble-sized hail, leaving at least three people dead and hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

Connecticut officials said a man was killed Tuesday when a tree fell on his truck in New Fairfield, and in Danbury, a man who had taken refuge to escape the storm was killed when a tree fell on his truck. An 11-year-old New York girl was killed when a large tree toppled onto the car she was in.

The storms downed trees and power lines across the region. Several lightning strikes led to structure fires in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Roads in many towns were impassible and some schools canceled classes on Wednesday due to the damage.

Airlines also canceled and delayed flights in and out of the region.