9:25 a.m.

Authorities say a commuter train with more than 100 passengers derailed in Massachusetts during the latest winter storm to hit the region. No injuries have been reported.

A spokesman for Keolis Commuter Services, which runs the system for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, says the train headed to Boston derailed in Wilmington at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The "very low-speed" derailment is under investigation to determine if it was weather-related.

The National Weather Service reports that Wilmington got more than 10 inches of snow.

The spokesman says crews had to clear about 30 fallen tree limbs from tracks as a result of the storm, and seven trains were damaged and repaired.

There are multiple storm-related delays on the MBTA's commuter rail, light rail and bus lines.

8:55 a.m.

Nearly 75,000 power outages in New York's Lower Hudson Valley are being reported by various utilities. There also are thousands of outages in upstate New York.

Con Edison has about 6,500 customers who are still without power from last Friday's nor'easter. They're now expected to get their power back by 11 p.m. this Friday.

Snow totals vary wildly in the metropolitan New York City area. Some suburbs saw 2 feet of snow or more.

National Weather Service meteorologist Adrienne Leptich says the "big winner" is New Fairfield, Connecticut, with a whopping 26.8 inches.

New York City's biggest total was 4.7 inches, recorded in Little Neck, Queens.

7:50 a.m.

Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 110,000 customers are without power following the state's second major snowstorm in less than a week.

More than a foot of snow fell in parts of Pennsylvania Wednesday, causing treacherous travel in some areas. Many schools and businesses remained closed Thursday or were holding delayed openings.

The most outages are reported by Peco, which said about 55,500 customers were without service Thursday morning. About 47,000 of those customers are in the Philadelphia suburb of Bucks County.

Utility crews were also still dealing with tens of thousands of outages remaining from a weekend storm that raked the state last Friday, when high winds downed transmission lines from Erie to Philadelphia.

7:30 a.m.

Residents across New England are waking up to cars caked in heavy wet snow, a messy commute and widespread power outages.

The National Weather Service says some areas got more than 2 feet of snow in a storm that started late Wednesday and pummeled the region through the night.

The small western Connecticut town of Warren got 28 inches of snow, while Adams in western Massachusetts received 26 inches as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday. That's according to unofficial reports made to the weather service.

The western and central portions of both states were hardest hit.

Burrillville, Rhode Island, got 15 inches.

Connecticut's two major utilities were reporting more than 125,000 power outages Thursday morning. Massachusetts utilities reported more than 320,000 outages and New Hampshire had about 50,000.

7:30 a.m.

6:55 a.m.

Hundreds of thousands of utility customers are without power in New Jersey following a second major storm in less than a week.

More than 2 feet of snow fell in parts of northern Jersey on Wednesday, while some central areas had a foot or more of accumulation. Many schools and businesses remained closed Thursday as the cleanup continued.

The state's major utilities reported more than 247,000 customers without power Thursday morning. Some customers have been without service since last Friday's destructive nor'easter.

Travel remains treacherous in many areas, and residents were being urged to avoid travel, if possible.

New Jersey Transit had resumed bus service and most of its train service was running on a regular schedule Thursday. The agency continued to cross-honor tickets.

12:15 a.m.

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

Some places saw more than 2 feet of snow by late Wednesday. Montville, New Jersey, got more than 26 inches. North Adams, Massachusetts, registered 24 inches and Sloatsburg, New York, got 26 inches.

Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less. Philadelphia International Airport recorded about 6 inches, while New York City's Central Park saw less than 3 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through Thursday for most of New England as the storm continues to make its way through.

