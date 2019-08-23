WASHINGTON — The Latest on the gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

Global stock markets are up ahead of a closely watched speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman.

Market benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo are all higher on Friday. Futures for the Dow and the S&P 500 are up 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Investors are looking to Jerome Powell's speech Friday for signs of direction on interest rates after two regional Fed presidents said they see no need for a change.

Investors expect a cut in September, the Fed's second in three months, to shore up U.S. economic growth amid a tariff war with Beijing and weakening global growth.

"Markets seem very clearly positioned for some very dovish guidance from Mr. Powell," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report. "It is a dangerous assumption to make."