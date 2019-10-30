WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

5:05 a.m.

Stock markets are mostly down as investors look ahead to an expected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Futures for both the Dow and the S&P 500 are down almost 0.1%, at 27,033 points and 3,034.75, while European indexes are mostly trading lower on Wednesday.

Britain's FTSE 100 is down 0.2% to 7,291, while Germany's DAX shed 0.2% to 12,910. Asian markets mostly closed lower, with Japan's Nikkei 225 losing 0.6% to 22,843.12.

The modest pullback came a day after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high.

Most investors expect the Fed to cut short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday. It has cut rates twice since the summer to shield the U.S. from the impact of the trade war and a slowing global economy.

But Fed policymakers will likely refrain from signaling what its next move will be, preferring instead to keep its options open, economists say.